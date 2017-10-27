Fire fatalities increase in the fall

The season is changing and that means cooler weather is on the way. That also means firefighters across the state typically see an increase in cold weather-related fire fatalities.

Prattville Fire Capt. Travis Rodie never wants to pull a body out of a burning home. He's done it twice in his career and never really gets over it.

"Personally, at the end of the day it's very sad because you realize the person you pulled out is a loved one of somebody," Rodie said.

Alabama typically sees quite a jump in cool weather-related fire fatalities every fall. Last year, for example, the state entered November with 69 deaths. It ended 2016 with 115 deaths, an increase of more than 60 percent, and 2016 was considered a mild winter. This year so far the state has recorded 66 fire fatalities with the latest one coming in Jefferson County this week. So many of these tragedies are preventable.

"If I could say one thing, it can happen," said State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen.

Pilgreen says now is the time to change those smoke alarm batteries and be careful with those space heaters and fireplaces.

"It can be a heater or whatever too close to a combustible, too close to the bed, too close to a couch, too close to curtains or too close to ourselves," Pilgreen said.

It's the smoke that usually kills before the fire spreads.

"This time of year we encourage people to have working smoke alarms, have them on every level of their house inside a bedroom, outside the vicinity of a bedroom," Rodie said.

It all comes down to this: using common use, planning ahead and not taking any chances.

Pilgreen and Rodie also encourage homeowners to map out a fire escape plan.

