Autauga County authorities searching for armed auto burglar - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

DEATSVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who burglarized a vehicle outside a Deatsville residence.

Surveillance video outside a home in the 2000 block of Vonica Rose Street shows a man dressed in a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes walking up to a truck and opening the passenger-side door. The video also shows the man checking the inside of the door before moving to the glove compartment.

It is unclear if the suspect took anything from the vehicle. It is clear, however, that he was armed.

If anyone can identify the suspect from the video or know the whereabouts of the subject call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

