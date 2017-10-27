Vernon: A wet start to what will be a chilly weekend

A cold front is on the way, and it will pass through Alabama Saturday morning! Ahead of the cold front winds picked up out of the south and really warmed us up Friday. Highs reached the mid 70s for most of Friday afternoon as we dealt with an increasingly cloudy sky. We dealt with a few patches of light rain Friday afternoon, but that's nothing compared to the rain that's on the way!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to expand east as the cold front marches towards us. Rain will be a growing issue during this time, first beginning over west Alabama and tracking east tonight and through the morning Saturday. If you live along or west of Interstate 65, you're in the zone with the best rain chances this evening and tonight. Expect light to moderate showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected.

Overnight rain activity will reach central and east Alabama. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s as we deal with moderate rainfall with a few pockets of isolated heavy rain.

SATURDAY: For central and south Alabama Saturday morning is looking pretty wet. Coverage of rain will be widespread but the good news the rain be light to moderate. Heavy downpours will be very isolated. This is big news because there are A LOT of events happening across the state this weekend. Some of the big events include the Alabama National Fair, 76th Magic City Classic in Birmingham, Troy University's Homecoming, Tuskegee University's Homecoming, and the Peanut Butter Festival in Brundidge.

I think the morning parades in Birmingham, Tuskegee and Troy will all deal with rain as the cold front continues to progress east. We'll have improving conditions through the afternoon as the bulk of the rain glides east on the Georgia side of the state line. Yes a few spotty post-frontal showers are possible but by the afternoon the rain threat will be coming to an end and you'll be more concerned about the temperatures!

Behind the rain, temperatures will drop like a rock. Skies will gradually clear allowing for some heating from the sun, but that won't help much. So expect cool and breezy conditions as temps peak in the mid to upper 50s for an afternoon high. Clear skies will be the case Saturday night and that will help temperatures plummet down into the mid to upper 30s for an overnight low.

SUNDAY: With such a cold, dry air mass dominating the state, we may have our first run in with frost Sunday morning. So there's a heads up for anyone with outdoor plants. Bring them inside or protect them as best as you can before the chill arrives. Visually Sunday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, it's just going to be cold and chilly. Break out that sweater you've been waiting to wear because temperatures will struggle to climb all day and most if not all of the area will not make it out of the 50s.

