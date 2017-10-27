Troy city and university officials beefing up security efforts for homecoming

Troy University’s Dean of Student Services, Herbert Reeves, said the university is doing a couple of things differently this year for homecoming to help keep people safe.

Reeves said the school restructured its gameday traffic layout this football season to help create less congestion on campus.

“We changed the traffic patterns before and after games to keep traffic to the perimeter of campus,” Reeves said. “It’ll keep the traffic going around the campus and not through it.”

Last year, there were shots fired outside of a party held on campus during homecoming weekend. Following that incident, Reeves said the university will not hold any parties on campus for homecoming.

He said campus police will have extra officers and patrols out throughout the weekend.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said the city’s police department will also be in full force.

“It’ll be all hands on deck starting at 7 a.m. for the homecoming parade,” Barr said. “It’s quite the undertaking to shut down the roads and intersections for the parade. We’ll also have a heavy presence after the game and into the night.”

Barr said he hopes there aren’t any problems but that he will have enough personnel ready and available in case something happens.

