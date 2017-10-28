Christmas Lights Festival coming to the Montgomery Zoo

The holiday season is approaching, and with it come special events like the Montgomery Zoo's Christmas Lights Festival.

The Christmas Lights Festival offers guests a chance to see the zoo lit up with thousands of lights and festive decorations. Guests can walk through the zoo, ride the train and experience the lights from above on the Zoofari Skylift Ride.

Kids can also visit with Santa and enjoy live nightly entertainment at the Overlook Cafe. A full list of activities can be found here.

The event will be held at the Montgomery Zoo, located at 2301 Coliseum Parkway, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, Dec. 7 through 10, and Dec. 14 through 31. The lights come on at 5:30 p.m. each night and everyone must exit the festival by 9:30 p.m. Last admission tickets are sold at 9 p.m.

Regular tickets cost $15 each, which includes admission and one train ride. An Early Bird Combo ticket includes admission to the zoo during the afternoon for $20, and an Early Bird Trio includes admission to the Mann Museum for $24. Admission is free for Montgomery Zoo members.

All zoo animals will be in their night quarters during the festival. For more information, call 334-625-4900.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.