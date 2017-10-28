Huntingdon dominates Greensboro in 52-7 thrashing

The Huntingdon Haws (7-1) are rolling. Saturday's 52-7 victory over Greensboro College (1-7) makes seven straight wins for a Hawks team that opened the season with a loss to Guilford.

Huntingdon dominated in every phase of the game, with the most obvious being in total yards. The Hawks gained 540 total yards of offense to The Pride's 128. Huntingdon was so dominant that the Hawks punted only once all game while Greensboro punted 11 times.

Hawks quarterback Chip Taylor didn't have his best game passing overall with two interceptions, but he still managed to pass for 228 yards and a touchdown while picking up yet another long touchdown run, a 55-yard run in the third quarter.

Huntingdon scored early and often, scoring the game's first 45 points.

The rushing attack was split among several Hawks once again, but Vic Jerald carried most of the load, rushing for 78 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. As a team Huntingdon reached the end zone by ground a total of four times in Saturday's contest.

Otis Porter led the receivers with 65 yards on four catches. Cody Dwyer was the lone recipient of Taylor's touchdown pass, but Jacob Hawkins also had a receiving touchdown on the day.

The Hawks defense forced a turnover by interception, and also recorded three sacks.

The season is closing out, with just two games remaining for Huntingdon one will come and home and the other on the road. Next Saturday the Hawks will be at home playing host to Methodist College. That game will kick at 1 p.m.

