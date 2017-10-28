Troy woman arrested on drug, weapon charges in Florida

An Alabama woman was arrested in Florida after authorities say she was in possession of drugs and a weapon.

Emily Maddox, 18, of Troy was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop conducted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped Maddox's vehicle after observing it traveling 80 miles per hour. Deputies say as they approached, they smelled a strong marijuana odor.

Maddox told the deputies she had just smoked and said there was a .45 caliber pistol in the car. The deputies searched the vehicle and found the pistol, as well as prescription pills not in Maddox's name.

The deputies arrested Maddox and took her to the Washington County Jail. After a search of her person, authorities recovered a marijuana grinder, a small bag of cocaine and a small bag of ecstasy.

Maddox was charged with possession of a new or legend drug without a prescription, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

Maddox was booked in the Washington County Jail.

