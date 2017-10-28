Tuskegee shuts out Central State for 45-0 Homecoming win

The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban spoke to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban spoke to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Alabama men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 season ranked in the nation’s top 25, as the USA Today Coaches Preseason Poll was released on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
A former Auburn assistant track and field coach has filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and assault by a colleague.More >>
A former Auburn assistant track and field coach has filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and assault by a colleague.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The SEC Network announced broadcast information Tuesday for the first three weeks of the college football season, and Auburn will take center stage come Week 1.More >>
The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
The Maxwell Football Club announced two new award watch lists Monday ahead of the upcoming college football season, and football fans in Alabama will recognize a few names.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
Auburn's Austin Golson was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, award organizers announced Monday.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.More >>
The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.More >>
When it rains it pours, and it did just that for the Central State Marauder Men. On a rainy and chilly day in Tuskegee, the Golden Tigers pounced on Homecoming to the tune of a 45-0 win.More >>
When it rains it pours, and it did just that for the Central State Marauder Men. On a rainy and chilly day in Tuskegee, the Golden Tigers pounced on Homecoming to the tune of a 45-0 win.More >>
The Huntingdon Haws (7-1) are rolling. Saturday's 52-7 victory over Greensboro College (1-7) makes seven straight wins for a Hawks team that opened the season with a loss to Guilford.More >>
The Huntingdon Haws (7-1) are rolling. Saturday's 52-7 victory over Greensboro College (1-7) makes seven straight wins for a Hawks team that opened the season with a loss to Guilford.More >>
Troy University is gearing up for Homecoming Week festivities, which begin on Oct. 23.More >>
Troy University is gearing up for Homecoming Week festivities, which begin on Oct. 23.More >>
Alabama State still has some work to do to even the all-time series with Alabama A&M, but the Hornets took a step on Saturday.More >>
Alabama State still has some work to do to even the all-time series with Alabama A&M, but the Hornets took a step on Saturday.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.More >>
The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.More >>
When it rains it pours, and it did just that for the Central State Marauder Men. On a rainy and chilly day in Tuskegee, the Golden Tigers pounced on Homecoming to the tune of a 45-0 win.More >>
When it rains it pours, and it did just that for the Central State Marauder Men. On a rainy and chilly day in Tuskegee, the Golden Tigers pounced on Homecoming to the tune of a 45-0 win.More >>