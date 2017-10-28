Tuskegee shuts out Central State for 45-0 Homecoming win

When it rains it pours, and it did just that for the Central State Marauder Men. On a rainy and chilly day in Tuskegee, the Golden Tigers pounced on Homecoming to the tune of a 45-0 win.

Tuskegee (7-2) jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first after a Golden Tiger interception by Jonah McCutcheon led to a Justice Owens touchdown run. Moments later, the Tuskegee defense turned in a defensive touchdown when Kali James recovered the Central State fumble and returned it 31 yards for the score.

By the end of the first quarter, it was already 21-0, and the Golden Tigers would not stop. After being pushed back far beyond the sticks. In what seems like second and forever, Tuskegee was pushed into a second and 40 on its own 6-yard line when quarterback JaMarcus Ezell connected with Peyton Ramzy on a fly route that went 94 yards to the end zone. Ramzy led all receivers in receiving on the day off this one catch alone.

Dalton Hall added a field goal right before half to increase the lead to 31-0, and the Golden Tigers offense was pretty much done for the day. Tuskegee would score twice more in the second half, but it was the defense that made the energetic plays, forcing turnovers and getting the offense back onto the field. The Golden Tigers recorded three interceptions on the day and recovered one fumble forced.

Hoderick Lowe varried the ball 10 times for 86 yards and a score, leading all rushers in yards, while Owens had two touchdown carries of his own.

Osband Thompson, Marlon Parnell and Jonah McCutheon were the three Golden Tigers with interceptions.

Up next for the Golden TIgers, Tuskegee will close out its regular season at home against Miles College next Saturday. That game will kick at 1 p.m.

