Wheelchair basketball sees new beginnings on Auburn's campus

This has been a big football weekend across Alabama, but in Auburn, basketball was the only sporting event going on at Auburn University's campus.

Auburn University's Wheelchair Basketball team is starting off their season today with their Halloween Hoops Bash, but this year's season will be a little bit different.

For six years the Auburn University Wheelchair Basketball team pulled members from the community to fill out their roster. This is the first year that the team is made up of all Auburn University student athletes, making them one of ten universities across the country to have a collegiate wheelchair basketball team.

"We've got some kids from Atlanta, from Indianapolis, from Utah, kind of from all over looking to join our program," said head coach Robb Taylor. "Here at Auburn, we're one of 10 across the country so we take pride in that, and we've got a great group of student athletes that come in and play with pride and wear the Auburn name well."

The University of Alabama also offers wheelchair basketball programs.

Auburn University will play host to one more wheelchair basketball tournament in January. Their home games are free and open to the public.

