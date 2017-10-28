Clayton Nicholas notches 477 yards through air in Faulkner 49-35 win

The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.

Faulkner (5-3), (3-1) got on the board minutes into the game when Clayton Nicholas connected with Reagan Amos on a 74-yard touchdown pass. The Royals would answer quickly with a score of their own to even the game, but from that point on it was mostly Faulkner for the remainder of the game. The Eagles scored 21 straight points before Warner got on the board again with 5 minutes to play in the half.

Faulkner, leading 28-14, scored when Jazeri Peterson caught a Nicholas pass from 32 yards out for the score. Leading 35-14 at the half, the Eagles looked to be in position to put the game away, but Warner would score 14 unanswered points to close to within 7 of the Eagles.

On the back end of the fourth quarter, Faulkner put the game away when Joe Jones scored from two yards out with five minutes to play and Romeel Cochran put the game away for good, hauling in a 26-yard pass with just over a minute to play.

Warner would score in the final seconds of the game but it was all too late by then.

Nicholas tossed the ball around the field quite a bit, ending the game with 477 yards and four touchdowns. The Ealges also got three touchdowns on the ground to balance out their attack. Reagan Amos led the team in receiving yards with 180 on just six catches for Faulkner on Saturday, including that big 74 yarder in the first quarter.

The win put Faulkner back on track after dropping the previous match-up 49-35 to Southeastern back on Oct. 14.

Now Faulkner will look ahead to Cincinnati Christian University. The Eagles will be on the road again for that one as it kicks from Cincinnati at 12:30 p.m. next Saturday.

