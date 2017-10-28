Montgomery resident helps clear roadway after nail spill

When a nasty spill slowed traffic in Montgomery, one person jumped to action.

Oliver Wells said he was leaving the gym Tuesday afternoon and saw two cars with flat tires from nails spilled on Wares Ferry Road. He knew there was something he could do.

"I set up my cones in the street to defer traffic," Wells said. "After deferring traffic I figured I should call 911 to help control the traffic that was coming through during the busy hour of the day."

The Montgomery Police Department arrived on scene, and Wells and officers came up with a plan to clear the roadway.

"Once Montgomery Police Department came on scene we strategically came up with the idea to use a magnetic nail gather to get the hundreds of nail out of the street," Wells said.

Curtis Hoyne and CherryChannelle Wells also assisted Wells with the cleanup. MPD thanked them for their help in making sure motorists were safe and congratulated them on a job well done!

