Troy rolls to 38-16 win in rain on Homecoming over Ga. Southern

After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.

The Troy Trojans (6-2), (3-1), came in against a winless Georgia Southern (0-7), (0-3) team that had just relieved its head coach of his duties. But Troy head coach Neal Brown knew that could inspire an Eagles team, and it did as the Eagles hung with the Trojans at the start of the game.

Troy kicked the Homecoming game festivities off with a bang, striking on the first possession of the game, and the second play of the game overall. Brandon Silvers took the snap from the shotgun position and threw the ball to John Johnson who then launched a 40-yard pass to Tray Eafford for the score.

Despite those fireworks however, Georgia Southern responded with a 7 minute, six second 12-play 43-yard drive drive to tie the game. Again when Troy scored on a 32-yard Josh Anderson touchdown run, Georgia Southern was able to respond with another lengthy drive, eating up 6 minutes and 49 seconds. Though that drive resulted in a field goal, they were still able to stay within one score of the Trojans.

Here is where the narrative would change, and change in favor of Troy. Troy ran off 17-straight points to widen the lead to a 21-point advantage. At 31-10, Georgia Southern answered with another time-consuming drive in the fourth quarter taking up nearly seven-and-a-half minutes.

While Georgia Southern took a more methodical route to scoring, Troy scored fast and in a hurry. Of Troy's six scoring drives, three took under a minute and their final scoring drive took one minute and three seconds.

While the ground game is usually the staple of a Georgia Southern offense, Troy was able to outrush the Eagles Saturday 241-227. With Jordan Chunn still sidelined from a cut to his leg he suffered in the South Alabama game, Josh Anderson carried most of the work load. The senior had 98 yards on 15 carries. Jamarrius Henderson was next in line with 77 yards on four carries.

Trojan quarterback Brandon Silvers didn't have to throw much on Saturday, completing 50 percent of his 18 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.

In the two games since Troy lost to South Alabama, Troy has outgained its last two opponents 840-616 in total offense.

Saturday's win put troy at the six win mark making the Trojans bowl-eligible in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2009-2010 seasons.

The Trojans will play its second mid-week game of the season next week when Idaho rolls into Troy for a Thursday night affair. That game will kick at 8:15 p.m. on ESPNU.

