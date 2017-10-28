Montgomery Fire/Rescue wins 3rd World Championship in 4 years

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Team edged out Team Slovenia to win their third World Championship in four years. The championship team appeared to edge out the Slovenian team by almost an entire second.

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department posted a video to its Facebook page of the winning moment.

The department was split into two teams, the Blue and Red teams. While it was the Blue that secured the top spot in the world for the department, the Red team still managed to place fifth.

