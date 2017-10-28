Authorities highlight importance of Prescription Drug Take Back Days

The woman's lawyer Fleming has filed a class-action lawsuit against Equifax, saying the company was negligent when it lost private information on more than 140 million Americans.More >>
Two men have been arrested in Maineville, Ohio while officials attempted to locate fugitives in connection with a triple shooting in Missouri.More >>
Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least five and injured another on Thursday.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
The Associated Press has learned the Education Department is considering only partially forgiving federal loans for students defrauded by for-profit-colleges.More >>
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros both stayed with the same batting orders for World Series Game 4 on Saturday night.More >>
While billions have been spent to repair the damage, protecting vulnerable infrastructure, people and property across the nation from the more extreme weather that climate change could bring is going to require investment on a staggering scale.More >>
