Authorities highlight importance of Prescription Drug Take Back Days

Oct. 28 is the 14th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Law enforcement officials across Alabama are asking the public to hand over any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs… no questions asked.

The goal is to make sure that potentially dangerous drugs don’t get into the wrong hands.

On Thursday, President Trump declared America’s opioid crisis a public health emergency.

“This epidemic is a national health emergency,” said Trump.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 91 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose.

“Working together we will defeat this opioid epidemic. It will be defeated,” the president said.

That is what the Drug Enforcement Administration is attempting to do with their Prescription Drug Take Back Days.

“Bring it to us and we get rid of it and that way they don’t have to worry about old medication being in their household just in case their house is burglarized for medication purposes, or to endanger let’s say children or pets who may come across the medication and accidentally overdose,” said Sean Malloy, the Narcotics Supervisor for the Prattville Police Department.

James Jones, Owner of Jones Drugs, one of the drop-off locations, has been participating in the take back day for the past three years.

"A lot of children's overdoses occur from going to uncles, aunts, grandparents' houses, getting into medicine cabinets and usually it's stuff that nobody uses anymore," said Jones.

In April, they collected 450 tons of narcotics.

"This is one way that we as law enforcement can make sure that we're protecting our citizens by giving them an opportunity to bring medication," said Malloy.

These events are completely anonymous and you can drop off any prescription drugs with no questions asked.

The pills collected will be incinerated. If you did not make it to the drop-off, you can still drop off any extra pills at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours.

