All lanes of I-65 NB reopened at 191 MM (near Pine Level exit) after fatal crash

Traffic is now normal on Interstate 65 northbound in Pine Level, north of Prattville. According to Alabama State Troopers, all of the northbound lanes are back open at the 191 mile marker, near the Pine Level exit.

Troopers say they are on scene at a fatal crash at the 191 MM. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.

WSFA 12 News video shows traffic backed up ten miles, all the way to exit 181 (Millbrook).

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route if traveling in this area.

