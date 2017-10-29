Heavy traffic on I-65 NB in Pine Level - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Heavy traffic on I-65 NB in Pine Level

PINE LEVEL, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65 northbound in Pine Level, north of Prattville.

Traffic also appears to be slow moving in the southbound lanes of I-65 in the same area. 

We have reached out to authorities to determine a cause. 

Motorists should use caution. 

