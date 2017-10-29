One lane of I-65 NB reopened at 191 MM (near Pine Level exit) after fatal crash

Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 65 northbound in Pine Level, north of Prattville. According to Alabama State Troopers, all but one of the northbound lanes and some of the southbound lanes are shut down at the 191 mile marker, near the Pine Level exit.

Troopers say they are on scene at a fatal crash at the 191 MM. The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route if traveling in this area.

