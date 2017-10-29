Montgomery police investigating homicide after Saturday night sh - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police investigating homicide after Saturday night shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man sustained a fatal gunshot wound Saturday night. 

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Rane Drive. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the scene at 9:06 p.m. in reference to two people shot. When they arrived, they found a man who had a non-life threatening injury who was taken to a local hospital and a man who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

MPD asks that anyone with information about the shooting call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

