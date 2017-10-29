Vernon: Frost advisory overnight, warm up for the workweek

Don't let the return of sunshine fool you, Sunday will still be a pretty chilly day. After starting off in the upper 30s/low 40s this morning we will slowly warm up to an afternoon high in the mid to upper 50s.

To make conditions feel even cooler, winds will be noticeable throughout the entire day. So expect a cool and dry breeze out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night, expect colder conditions than last night. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for portions of the viewing area. A frost advisory is issued for an area when temperatures are forecast to fall into the mid 30s. Clear skies and calm winds will create favorable conditions for the formation of frost. Protect your outdoor plants!

High pressure will be in control of our weather for much of the workweek. We'll have dry sunny weather as the upper level winds shift and provide a warmer air flow into the state. We'll gradually warm up through the workweek as each afternoon high will be warmer than the one before. Eventually we'll find ourselves back to near 80 degrees as early as Thursday afternoon.

But by Thursday a new cold front will be approaching the area bringing the return of rain to the area. As of right now we'll place rain chances at 20 percent for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

TROPICS: In The Tropics, Philippe is moving away from Florida and is expected to continue tracking north and east away from the continental U.S.. This storm is speeding away at a whopping 31 MPH. The latest from the National Hurricane Center shows Philippe with 50 mph max sustained and gusts up to 65 mph.

