Police urging caution as Halloween night approaches

Halloween is only two days away and keeping kids safe is top of mind for many parents.

Many families are expected to be walking sidewalks and knocking on doors trick-or-treating on Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officials urge that parents and guardians accompany small children during all trick-or-treating activities. They also say that when it comes to candy, err on the side of caution.

"The general rule is if candy is not in a factory state it's just not something you want to take a risk with. If there's any question, you can go buy candy the day after Halloween at any store for half-price, so just go ahead and go with the candy that there's no question about," said Auburn Police Lt. Jude Hackett.

Officials are also urging all drivers to keep an eye out for all pedestrians this Halloween.

"Statistically the biggest risk on Halloween is pedestrians beings being struck by vehicles and that's something that you can pay attention to as a parent walking your kids around, but also as a parent just driving on Halloween," said Hackett.

