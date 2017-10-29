2 dead, 3 injured in crash in Opp

A two-vehicle crash in Opp left two people dead and three others injured.

According to the Opp Police Department, at 12:40 p.m., officers, Covington County Sheriff's deputies and Opp fire department units responded to the crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 331 and Alabama Highway 299 (Opp Bypass). Witnesses say a 2005 Honda ran a red light at the intersection and hit a black Hyun Accent.

An occupant in the Honda, a 79-year-old woman from Lakeland, Florida, and an occupant of the Hyun, a 61-year-old woman from Red Level, died from injuries during the crash. Three other people were injured; one victim was flown to the Southeast Alabama Medical Center and the other two were taken to the Mizell Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

The Opp Police Department is investigating the crash.

