Alabama National Fair officials taking caution with rides

The Alabama National Fair is in full swing, but many are still concerned about ride safety after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair back in July, killing one and injuring others.

Randy Stephenson, the general manager for the Alabama National Fair said fairgoers don’t need to worry.

"We've never had a ride accident since I've been here. Ride accidents happen few and far between," said Stephenson, who has been working at the fair since 2005.

He said all of the rides at the Alabama National Fair are inspected daily.

“We have a third-party ride inspector come in and so he inspects every ride before it’s opened. And then the rides themselves have daily inspections and those inspection papers are at our disposal to check at any time," said Stephenson. "We work closely with the local fire marshals and the state fire marshal’s office who also help us inspect and keep things going in a safe manner.”

While inspections are important, he said if you are going to ride any of the rides, you also have to do your part to stay safe.

“People do things they’re not supposed to do when they’re on the rides and there’s a list of things you’re not supposed to do when you get on rides and so, yes, they sometimes, the patrons, are their own worst enemy and that does happen and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Stephenson.

Earsula Powe took her daughter to the fair and said she watches her “like a hawk.”

“I just make sure that rides are just age appropriate for her being that it’s just she and I here. She likes for me to ride sometimes, sometimes she rides alone, so I make sure they’re age appropriate for her and the ones that I do ride with her I make sure that the seat belts are secured safely,” said Powe.

The Alabama National Fair runs through Nov. 5.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.