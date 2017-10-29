ALEA investigating Sunday drowning at Jordan Dam

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating what led to the drowning of Wetumpka man at Jordan Dam.

George Ziegler, 42, died after he fell into the water and did not resurface, ALEA says. ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton said the drowning happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on the Coosa River below Jordan Dam.

Authorities recovered Ziegler where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.