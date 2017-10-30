Building conscientious learners at Marbury Middle School

One social studies teacher at Marbury Middle School is educating students on the importance of our country's history, and his name is Wade Hurst.

When it comes to educating our youth, Hurst keeps one goal in mind always.

"At the seventh grade level we study civics and geography, and I really think it's of the utmost importance," Hurst said. "I want them to know about our founders, and know how their government works. It's mainly about them being conscientious citizens, conscientious voters, getting involved, and that's the main reason why I love civic so much."

He just doesn't teacher from a textbook - Hurst is always trying to find new ways for his students to be imaginative and inventive.

"I love giving them something that gets them to exercise their creativity. I just kind of love seeing that light bulb come on and them really get into something that we are doing," Hurst said.

Students love how they can have a real bond with him, in or out of the classroom.

"Coach Hurst is the best teacher here, and I really love him. I always know I can talk to him about anything because whenever he gets in a relationship with his students, you know you can have trust in him," Alexia Wilson said.

The amount of love his students have for him is matched by Hurst.

"They really mean a lot to me. They sign a file cabinet before they go, and I am going to keep it all the way throughout my career. I am going to remember them forever. They are great kids, and I am really flattered that they did that. That means a lot to me," Hurst said.

