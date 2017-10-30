Former Prattville officer pleads guilty to multiple charges

A former Prattville Police officer pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Monday.

John McDaniel pleaded guilty to theft of property second degree, impersonating a police officer, burglary third degree, and conspiracy to commit burglary first degree. The charges represent two separate cases from 2015 and 2017 that were consolidated.

McDaniel and Leon “Todd” Townson, also a former Prattville officer, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a home burglary in 2015. Both were arrested again in 2017 on separate charges stemming from a new case.

McDaniel's defense attorney, Trey Norman told reporter Jennifer Horton he was excited for John and his family to finally get some sense of closure and is looking forward to making a case for probation.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, Townson was arrested without incident for failure to appear in court. Townson did not appear in court Monday for a scheduled hearing. Court documents indicate Judge Ben Fuller revoked Townson's bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

