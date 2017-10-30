Registration opens for Capital City Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Christmas Parade

The Capital City Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Christmas Parade is fast approaching!

City officials say the parade, which is scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6:15 p.m., will begin at the steps of the state capitol and will end at Court Square Fountain.

This annual parade kicks off the holiday season and all of the festivities surrounding the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. There will be bands, fans and players all in town for the 2017 ESPN Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

Officials say they are now accepting float submissions for the parade. Entries will be divided into three categories: Business, adult, and children/youth. These categories allow all ages to participate, officials say.

Parade sponsor Sam’s Club will award a cash prize to one entry from each category. All float entries must be submitted by Dec. 8 with a $25 nonrefundable entry fee. For details on how to enter, click this link.

Participants can stage their floats prior to the event at the Cramton Bowl.

For more information about registration and float guidelines, contact Denise Miller (334) 625-2118 or visit this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.