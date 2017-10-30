Police: Dothan bomb related to domestic incident

The man arrested in connection to an explosion that seriously injured a man in Dothan has been identified.

According to officials, Sylvio Joseph King, 44, is charged with possession/transportation of a destruction device with injury, attempted murder, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, criminal mischief first degree. He has no bond.

The charges are related to an investigation that started Oct. 23 around 6:30 a.m. when a remote-controlled bomb, planted in a truck, detonated. The driver, Terry Daniel Brooks, was badly injured in the explosion and taken to the hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home, according to officials.

A second device was then found in a dumpster behind Wiregrass Rehab Center, according to Special Agent Jennifer Conway with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The investigation continued Thursday night into Friday morning when several law enforcement agencies responded to Medical Center Terrace Apartment complex on Sixth Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

As a precaution, residents were evacuated from the complex while the investigation was conducted. Police confirmed the incident came to a peaceful resolution around 4 a.m. Friday and residents were allowed back into their homes.

According to Dothan police, this was a domestic incident and the victim and suspect were connected through a mutual associate.

"There was a relationship without getting into great detail that he had with a former associate of the victim. There were issues in that relationship that led the individual to try to take care of a problem for her," said Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish.

Police didn't identify the woman but say they don't believe she played a part.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said there was some sophistication in the construction of the bomb.

"It wasn't your average device that I've seen throughout my career. I think it's safe to say in this case this device was constructed locally and was detonated with a remote device," Valenza said.

Law enforcement couldn't comment on if there could be other arrests in the case but did say more charges could come. They also couldn't comment on if there could have been other potential victims.

According to law enforcement, Sylvio did confess to the crime and was taken to the Houston County Jail.

Conway says Sylvio worked at the rehab center and was arrested at a local hospital where he was being treated for chest pains. The executive director of the center says Sylvio has since been terminated.

