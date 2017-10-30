Dothan teen arrested, charged with multiple offenses

Dothan police have arrested and charged one teen with multiple offenses.

Peyton Lance Pickett, 19, has been arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery, assault and possession of marijuana. Along with these first-degree charges, Pickett was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, the offenses committed by Pickett happened in the 200 block of South Oates Street.

