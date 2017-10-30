Dothan teen arrested, charged with multiple offenses

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Dothan police have arrested and charged one teen with multiple offenses.More >>
An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to a methamphetamine trafficking charge in New Mexico and is facing a five-year prison sentence.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department needs your help in locating a pair of alcoholic beverage store burglars.More >>
The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of breaking and entering a vehicle outside a Deatsville residence.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department is looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In Sunday.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection to an overnight bomb threat investigation, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department are releasing new images of two suspects caught on surveillance video running from a pet store with puppies in their arms.More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
A Macon, Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance after the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine called police about a possible theft.More >>
