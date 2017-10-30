Troy not underestimating Idaho in Thursday's kick

The Troy Trojans came out victorious in their Homecoming game, defeating Georgia Southern 38-16.

"It's been a long time since we've beaten Georgia Southern, 1992, so it's good to get that off our chest," said Troy head coach Neal Brown.

Brown said it was a quality win, but the team has to improve in some areas, including kicking and tackling better on special teams, paying more attention to the passing game and improving both the second and third-string defense.

Brown said one of the positives from the game was the offensive line didn't allow any sacks.

Now, Troy has a shorter week to prepare for the next game on Thursday against the Idaho Vandals.

Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year. He said the Vandals have made the biggest improvement on defense, not allowing a conference opponent to score more than 23 points all season.

Idaho also has a quarterback that has impressed Troy's head ball coach.

"Matt Linehan is an NFL player," Brown said. "I think he's getting better. He's throwing the ball so much better under pressure than he has at any point of his career."

Linehan has 1,774 passing yards so far this season and is averaging over 200 passing yards per game. He has also completed 150 passes out of 247 attempts, good enough for 61 percent roughly. Out of those passing attempts, he has only been intercepted four times.

Brown said Idaho had a really good season year last year and one of the best offensive performances in a bowl game. Last season, Idaho defeated Colorado State 61-50 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Brown said this is a key game for Troy, and he doesn't want to underestimate that. His focus remains on Troy.

"All those motivational tactics, I've kicked to the curb," Brown said. "I've got one: 1-0. We don't really talk about anything else. 1-0 this week, moving on. We don't talk about the last game. We don't talk about last year, two years ago. 1-0, let's get better today."

Kickoff between Troy and Idaho is set for Thursday at 8:15 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

