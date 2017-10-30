Enterprise man announces bid to run for State House seat

A Coffee County businessman announced his bid to run for a State House seat.

Clarke White's campaign announced Monday that he will seek the Republican nomination for State House District 91. White is a graduate of Enterprise High School as well as Troy University, and is currently employed by Southern Hearing Associates, a business that assists in providing hearing aid.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to represent Coffee County in Montgomery," White said. "I am a conservative Republican, and my goal is to make government smaller. I want to cut taxes on hard-working Alabama families and recruit good-paying jobs to the district. We can do both."

The Republican primary election is June 5, 2018.

