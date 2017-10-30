Alabama DB Deionte Thompson indicted in Texas assault case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.

The 20-year-old Thompson faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury, the newspaper said

Also charged are 19-year-old Morris Joseph, Jr., 19-year-old Rufus Joseph and 21-year-old Daletredricc Wolfford.

A Galveston County grand jury returned the indictments last week, saying the four men caused "serious bodily injury to Noah Frillou" by hitting or kicking the 18-year-old.

Thompson is a redshirt sophomore at Alabama. He has played in all eight games and made 12 tackles.

Alabama did not immediately have a comment.

