Faulkner ready for second-straight road game

Faulkner is trying to finish the season strong by winning its last three games of the season, and the team is on the right track after winning the first game 49-35 over Warner.

Faulkner quarterback Clayton Nicholas helped lead the Eagles to victory with another game of 400 yards passing and four touchdowns.

"His consistency has been unbelievable," head coach Charlie Boren said. "I think he has 72 percent in completions so that's a really good number. I think it's top five nationally."

Nicholas has also received four-straight conference honors for his performances.

Boren said the defense played well in the passing game against Warner, but struggled against the run. He said the defense is continuing to get healthy, helping the team improve.

Faulkner has another long trip to prepare for when the team travels to Ohio to take on Cincinnati Christian University. Boren said it'll take more mental preparation for the game, but the players will be ready.

"To try to finish off the season on a three-game win streak going into next year with a lot of returners coming back, that's something that's a big positive for us," Boren said.

The Eagles get their next shot this Saturday when they play Cincinnati Christian University at 1:30 p.m. at Willard Stargel Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.