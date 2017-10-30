Man dead after being struck by vehicle on E South Boulevard

Police are investigating a crash that left a 40-year-old pedestrian dead Monday night.

Capt. Regina Duckett says Antonio Hogan was killed when he was struck by a 2010 Chevy Camaro. Hogan was repairing a tire and was partially in the roadway when he was struck.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of East South Boulevard. Hogan was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Duckett.

The driver of the Camaro was uninjured during the crash.

Duckett says MPD is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

