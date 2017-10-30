Concern voiced about proposed sale of Georgia Washington Jr. High at Parent Forum

The possible sale of Georgia Washington Middle School to the Town of Pike Road has caused major division within the Montgomery Public School System.

Monday parents and other community members originally caught off guard by the decision got a chance to voice their concern at the first of two public forums.

Many are upset their children will be reassigned to other schools and think the sale should be canceled.

One by one, the voices of parents, alumni, and stake holders echoed across Georgia Washington Jr. High School's gym about the possible sale.

"We are not just going to stand for it," said Valerie Tatum.

Valerie Tatum, an alum, was among the dozens who took to the mic in front of the Board, opposing this move.

"That's totally unfair. Georgia Washington has been a part of the Mount Meigs community for years," said Tatum.

"Our children, our teachers, our community, we are not for sale," said Latarchia Green.

Latarchia Green, a parent of a 6th-grader, feels as though the more than 500 children who attend here were not considered when it came down to dollars and cents.

"These children love this school. We feel like instead of resolving the problem they are adding to it," said Green.

Pike Road would pay the $11 million for the school over a period of about 10 years if the sale went through. This would relieve some of the budget issues.

MPS says not everyone is buying it.

"It makes no sense for the sale to go on to band aid a system just for a year then we have the same problem next year," said Allen Bowen.

"There must be another solution," said Tatum.

Board President Robert Porterfield said while this parent forum should have been done before the contract was drafted, they are doing everything they can to take everyone's concerns into consideration.

"One thing that is important before the final deal is done is that everyone would have an opportunity to share their concerns and the board to listen," said Porterfield.

The results of an impact study are expected back this week. Porterfield says based on those results a final decision in terms of whether to move forward with that contract or not will be determined.

School officials appear conflicted over the sale. The chief education officer says it's important to sure up the system's finances, but a proposed budget that included proceeds from the sale was voted down last week by the board.

The second parent forum meeting is Thursday at the Professional Service Center at 515 South Union Street.

