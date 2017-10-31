Meteorologist Eric Snitil goes batty on Today in Alabama

Tuesday on Today in Alabama, Meteorologist Eric Snitil made some green-screen magic!

When forecasting the weather for Halloween, why not incorporate your costume when you have a green-screen? So, how did Eric turn into a bat? He started out with a full body green screen suit.

As Eric says, television weather works because meteorologists are standing in front of a green screen.

“That means anything of a similar shade of green will appear "invisible" on air,” Eric says. “With this in mind, wearing a full green body suit would make everything but your head disappear.”

Over the bodysuit, Eric added a cutoff long sleeve black shirt with chunks of black fabric sewn onto the arms to serve as wings. Because everything else on Eric was green, all you see is the black of the shirt/wings.

With his entire lower half invisible, it makes it look like he was flying! The tricky part Eric says is finding a place to put the microphone!

“I stuffed it under a black scarf around my neck to complete the ensemble,” Eric says.

