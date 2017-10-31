Meteorologist Eric Snitil goes batty on Today in Alabama

Tuesday on Today in Alabama, Meteorologist Eric Snitil made some green-screen magic!
When forecasting the weather for Halloween, why not incorporate your costume when you have a green-screen? So, how did Eric turn into a bat? He started out with a full body green screen suit.
As Eric says, television weather works because meteorologists are standing in front of a green screen.
“That means anything of a similar shade of green will appear "invisible" on air,” Eric says. “With this in mind, wearing a full green body suit would make everything but your head disappear.”
Over the bodysuit, Eric added a cutoff long sleeve black shirt with chunks of black fabric sewn onto the arms to serve as wings. Because everything else on Eric was green, all you see is the black of the shirt/wings.
With his entire lower half invisible, it makes it look like he was flying! The tricky part Eric says is finding a place to put the microphone!
“I stuffed it under a black scarf around my neck to complete the ensemble,” Eric says.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
The suspect and young mother asked the judge to extend her curfew by an hour and a half, so she can take her daughter trick-or-treating.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.More >>
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>