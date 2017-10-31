Happy Halloween! Here's your trick-or-treat forecast

Late October can offer a whole suite of tricks or treats across Alabama. Fortunately, we'll be all treats this Halloween with plenty of quiet weather to go around.

TODAY: Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the middle 70s this afternoon. Trick-or-treaters this evening will enjoy continued clear skies as temperatures fall through the 60s and into the 50s.

That's comfortably cool territory for this time of year, but nothing too frigid.

REST OF THE WEEK: A few more clouds sneak into the picture tomorrow and into the end of the week. We can't rule out a random shower, mainly across Alabama. But most stay dry as the warmup continues.

We're close to 80 Thursday-Friday and into the 80s this weekend with a few showers possible Saturday.

