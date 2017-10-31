How much do American's really spend on Halloween?

Trick-or-treaters will be crawling all over your neighborhoods Tuesday and chances are, you've put out a few decorations to welcome them.

The National Retail Federation estimates Americans spend $9.1 Billion on Halloween. The bulk of that money, $3.4 Billion, will be spent on costumes. Then there's the candy, getting $2.7 billion of our dollars. We're spending about the same on our decorations and some people send out greeting cards for Halloween, spending about $400,000 there.

The NRF says the average household will spend about $86 on Halloween this year. David Campbell spent much more.

“This year I said I’m just going to spend about $200 to $300 on materials, wood, and Styrofoam. Yeah, went way over that.” Campbell says

Campbell has been working on his display since June.

“The left side of my yard is the cemetery. I’ve got animated props and things that talk to the trick or treaters. And then behind that is the trail,” he explains. “we make it for families, trick-or-treaters. No zombies, no blood, no gore, nothing like that. Think Disney’s haunted mansion.” Campbell says.

Campbell welcomes trick-or-treaters to his “haunted trail” at 304 Spenseth Drive, in Montgomery.

Nearly 31 percent of Americans plan to go trick or treating; about 71 percent will be handing out candy, according to the NRF.

“I really want them to have a plan of where they’re going, know that your kids may get away from you. Have a rally point, especially if you have older kids. Younger kids, make sure they stay with you. Make sure they’re wearing something reflective, or if they do not carry a flashlight and make sure they’re not wearing a mask that’s covering their eyes." Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunnigham says.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will hold its annual Spooktacular, to ensure everyone has a safe and happy Halloween. It’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alcazar Shriner's Temple on the Eastern Blvd.

Superheroes will be the most popular costume again this year, followed by princesses, animals, Spider-man, and star wars characters round out the top five costumes this year.

The Montgomery Police Department will increase patrols in neighborhoods from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Additionally, city leaders encourage families to enjoy the Halloween tradition safely and offer the following tips for trick-or-treaters:

If it is your family’s intent to participate in door-to-door trick or treating instead of an organized event, please accompany your children and take them only to well-lit houses of neighbors that you know and trust. Carry flashlights or glow sticks.

All items that children receive while trick or treating should be inspected closely by an adult prior to allowing children to handle or consume them.

Parents should make sure that their children’s costumes do not obscure vision, make it difficult to walk, or present other safety hazards.

Consider adding reflective tape to your children’s costumes to make it easier for motorists to see them.

Children should be advised to obey all traffic rules and make sure they understand to look both ways before crossing the street.

Advise children to notify a trusted adult immediately if anything happens that makes them uncomfortable or afraid.

It is safest to use a flashlight or battery-operated candle in a jack-o-lantern. If you use a real candle, use extreme caution. Make sure children are watched at all times when candles are lit. When lighting candles inside jack-o-lanterns, use long, fireplace-style matches or a utility lighter. Be sure to place lit pumpkins well away from anything that can burn and far enough out of the way of trick-or-treaters, doorsteps, and walkways.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.