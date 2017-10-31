Ashford schools dismissing early Tuesday

A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
A mother admitted to using an extension cord to beat and choke her 10-year-old, but she said he was the one who stabbed and killed himself with a kitchen knife.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
Two New York City police detectives are accused of threatening an 18-year-old woman with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills, handcuffing her, driving her around and then raping her, authorities said Monday.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
Court documents reveal new information about a shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street in Lubbock on the morning of Monday, October 23, 2017.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Opelika police have made an arrest in a fatal traffic accident from September.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.More >>
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.More >>
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.More >>
At least five people were shot in the street in downtown Manhattan. Police said they have one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>
Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.More >>