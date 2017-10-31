Ashford schools dismissing early Tuesday

School officials in Ashford say they will be dismissing classes early on Tuesday.

According to Houston County School officials, Ashford High School is without electrical power. The schools in Ashford will dismiss early with the elementary school will load buses and leave by 12:45 p.m. The high school buses will leave at 1 p.m.

School officials say students will be fed lunch.

No other information related to the electrical outage has been released.

