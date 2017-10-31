Benjamin Russell players dedicate season to coach's wife, coach battling cancer

A few nights ago, the Benjamin Russell High School Football Quarterback Club ended its final meeting for the season but not before surprising two people who mean the world to the team.

Cell phone footage shows 24 seniors presenting pink roses to Debbie Horn, who is fighting breast cancer. Horn is the wife of head coach Danny Horn. Horn fought back emotions Tuesday when he remembered the kindness delivered by his seniors.

"It's a very humbling experience and something that touched my heart," he said.

Not a dry eye in the lunchroom that night as players also remembered their special teams coach Wayne Cowhick with wooden crosses. He was just recently diagnosed with cancer as well.

Autumn Yates was there.

"Life lesson for them is life is not fair, but you know with perseverance, support and faith you'll make it," said Yates.

One of the players on the team had a unique perspective on the two fighting cancer. He, too, had cancer and survived.

"We tried to make an impact on their lives. We brought tears to their eyes and they knew were there for them," said senior and starting linebacker Benjamin Hendrix.

"I just think they will both be totally healed," said coach Horn.

Horn believes both his wife and coach Cowhick have a very good chance of beating their illnesses. The team is 7 and 2 for the season so far and headed to the playoffs. It is understood in the locker room this season is being dedicated to Debbie Horn and their special teams coach.

"Everybody knows what they're playing for," Horn said.

In the rough and tumble world of football, the hitting and tackling stopped for one night where moments of grace and lessons of a lifetime played out in a high school lunchroom.

That particular Facebook video has been viewed 11,000 times, according to the person who shot it. The individual did not want to be credited on air for the footage. The football team plays its final regular season game on Friday before the playoffs begin the following week.

