Life lessons and magical moments at Benjamin Russell High School

One week ago Tuesday, the seniors on the Benjamin Russell High School football team presented pink roses to the wife of head coach Danny Horn.

Debbie Horn was diagnosed with breast cancer in August and is currently undergoing treatments. She was overwhelmed by the kind gesture during the last Quarterback Club meeting in the school lunchroom.

Horn was not alone. The team chaplain, who is also the special team's coach, is fighting cancer and players presented him with wooden crosses.

The show of love comes just weeks after the school lost a popular student to natural causes.

