Pettway out indefinitely as Auburn prepares for Texas A&M

More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.

This season has been frustrating for running back Kamryn Pettway and the blows continue. During the Arkansas game, he suffered a fracture in his scapula and "will be out for an extended period of time", according to Head Coach Gus Malzahn

Malzahn says he hopes that Pettway will be back before the end of the season but will "see where things go." Malzahn did say Pettway will not need surgery.

Malzahn is coming off the bye week with his team is 6-0 in his tenure and liked the "freshness" of his team during Sunday's practice.

Aside from Pettway, everyone else will be ready to go for Texas A&M including center Casey Dunn who suffered a lower-body injury several weeks ago.

In the Texas A&M series, each road team has won the last two years. Saturday's kick-off is 11 a.m. in College Station.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.