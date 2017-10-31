3 on survey crew hit by car, driver in custody

Three members of a survey were hit by a Buick Century on Atlanta Highway Friday morning, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police say the three victims were doing work for the Alabama Department of Transportation in the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway, which is near Dalraida Road, when they were hit.

One victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Buick was taken into custody and charges are pending, police say.

All eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway are closed from Perry Hill Road to the Dalraida Commons intersection.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.