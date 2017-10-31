Woman escapes trunk, 'dangerous' suspect sought

Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.

According to CrimeStoppers, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 36-year-old Timothy Jabbar Wyatt. Wyatt is wanted for robbery first degree, kidnapping first degree and domestic violence second degree.

On Monday around 2:30 a.m., authorities say Wyatt entered the victim’s home and while she slept, got on top of her and started choking her. When the victim woke up, he allegedly continued to choke her and demanded money.

Wyatt then allegedly tied the victim’s hands behind her and forced her into an ash blue four-door Ford Taurus. The victim said Wyatt continuously threatened to stab her. Wyatt then drove to a service station in the 2100 block of Seventh Street South in Clanton, police say.

Surveillance video from the service station shows Wyatt pulling up to a gas pump and getting out of the car. Moments later the trunk of the car pops open, and a woman can be seen getting out and running into the store.

Later, video from inside the store shows the woman running to the attendant, and Wyatt running out of the store. He then proceeds to run to the Taurus and flee the scene.

Autauga County authorities say they have active warrants against Wyatt. Wyatt has texted the victim and stated that he wanted to see her and the children one more time before he dies.

Wyatt is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information about this suspect’s location, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

According to the Chilton County District Attorney's Office, Wyatt is currently out on bond for felony charges. The DA says they are now filing paperwork to have Wyatt's bond revoked in those cases.

