Providence Christian looks to capture another volleyball state title

The Providence Christian volleyball team fell in last year’s Class 3A state title game. The Eagles are headed back to the state tournament this year looking to finish the job.

“Last year we had a great season," said senior Julia Brickman. “Unfortunately, we lost at the very end, but this year I feel like it’s going to be a different outcome and we’re going to have a great season.”

The Eagles are young this season having lost seven seniors from last year’s team, but that’s not stopping them from dreaming big.

“The people this year have been like, 'Y’all going to make it state?' And we’re like, 'Yeah we hope,," said senior Kennedy Raffle. “Just to see it almost happen in our goals we’ve had this year, they’re all being reached, it’s just exciting. I’m pumped.”

“We look to continue playing well, but there’s a lot of good teams up there in Birmingham,” said head coach Bill Oldfield. “In fact, will play a four seed that’s 52-8 and that’s a pretty awesome team. So will have to continue playing our best.”

A tough road awaits the Eagles especially if they make it all the way back to the title game.

A potential showdown with reigning champion, and the team that beat them last year, Bayside, is looming in the state finals, but the Eagles know they have to take it one match at a time.

“We’re just going to take one match at a time and see what happens,” said Oldfield.

“I think it’s a huge motivation,” said senior Jordan Hollis. “Losing is awful and especially to a great team like Bayside, it will be amazing to win.”

The Eagles open up play in the state tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday against Pleasant Valley at 11 a.m.

