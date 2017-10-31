Several River Region, Wiregrass schools competing in state Volleyball finals

Competition for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Volleyball championship's final rounds get underway Wednesday from the Birmingham Crossplex, and several River Region and Wiregrass teams will be participating from Class 1A up to 7A.

The First Round begins Wednesday and the pairings from the River Region and Wiregrass areas can be found below:

Class 1A: South No. 2 seed Isabella vs. North No. 3 seed Athens Bible at 8 a.m. (Court 3) South No. 1 seed Pleasant Home vs. North No. 4 seed Decatur Heritage at 11 a.m. (Court 4)

Class 2A: South No. 2 seed Goshen vs. North No. 3 seed Hatton at 11 a.m. (Court 3) South No. 3 seed Ariton vs. North No. 2 seed Altamont at 2 p.m. (Court 3)

Class 3A: South No. 1 seed Providence Christian vs. North No. 4 seed Pleasant Valley at 11 a.m. (Court 7) South No 3 seed Montgomery Academy vs. North No. 2 seed Lexington at 11 a.m. (Court 9)

Class 4A: South No. 4 seed Elmore County vs. North No. 1 seed Carbon Hill at 8 a.m. (Court 4) South No. 2 seed Alabama Christian Academy vs. North No. 3 seed Wilson at 8 a.m. (Court 9) South No. 1 seed Saint James vs. North No. 4 seed Priceville at 12:30 p.m. (Court 7)

Class 5A: South No. 4 seed Carroll vs, North No. 1 seed Lawrence County at 9:30 a.m. (Court 1) South No. 2 seed Brew Tech vs. North No. 3 seed Arab at 9:30 a.m. (Court 3) South No. 3 seed Rehobeth vs. North No. 2 seed Alexandria at 12:30 p.m. (Court 6)

Class 7A: South No. 2 seed Enterprise vs. North No. 3 seed Oak Mountain at 9:30 a.m. (Court 9)



The 46th annual Volleyball Championships will conclude Thursday.

