Brother was trying to save sister in deadly fire

The state fire marshal's office is investigating a deadly fire that claimed two lives in Geneva.

The victims have been identified as Samantha Faye Loyd, 30, of Geneva and Stancil Earl Jacobs, 44, of Samson.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 305 Smith Avenue at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the fire was in an airstream trailer behind the house. The trailer had additions built on, but only had one entrance and no windows on the front and side of the structure.

Police say as the family waited on firefighters, they tried to rescue the victims.

"Her brother actually attempted to ram his car through the building itself in an effort to try and save them, but by that time the fire was so hot it was to no avail. It actually caught the car on fire and it burned up too," said Captain Ricky Morgan.

The official cause of the fire has not been released, but the family and police department say it was likely an electrical fire.

"It was cold the night before and we learned through the family members they had in fact brought in a couple of heaters and had, in fact, plugged them into extension cords and anytime you're dealing with extension cords and heaters it's definitely a fire hazard," said Morgan.

A heater was found in the room where one of the victims was found, according to Geneva Police.

Morgan says, the city is tight-knit, so many are impacted by the loss, "Anybody who dies in a fire it's a horrific loss. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families because it's just a terrible loss."

The Geneva Fire Department, Geneva Police Department, and the Geneva County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

