Man, woman killed in fire in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

A man and woman were killed in a fire in Geneva County.

According to the Geneva County Coroner, the fire happened in a mobile home in the Radio Hill community in Geneva. The identities of the man and woman haven't been released.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal is expected to release more information.

