Editorial: Stop messing with Halloween - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Opinion

Editorial: Stop messing with Halloween

By Mark Bunting, Vice President and General Manager
Connect
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Remember when Halloween used to be a time when everyone dressed up and had fun. It seems some universities across this great country are attempting to put a stop to this.

The Daily Mail reports that the University of Colorado in Boulder tells students they shouldn't dress up as geishas, cowboys or American Indians. They should also avoid crude stereotypes such as white trash and ghetto themes and any costume with a sombrero.  I guess me and my buddies will not be able to go as the Three Amigos this year!  

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that at Ohio State University, a student group’s annual Halloween poster campaign called "We’re a Culture, Not a Costume" reminds students of the real offense their costumes could cause. I am not making this up. 

Fox News reported that University spokesman Bronson Hilliard said: "When you dress up as a cowboy, and you have your sheriff badge on and a big cowboy hat, that's not a representation of a cowboy, that's not a representation of people who work on a ranch, that's not a representation of people who live in the West, that's kind of a crude stereotype." Are you kidding me?

Most people dress up to have fun.  One should never dress up to intentionally offend someone, but give me a break. After reading this I now have to scrap my plans of being a geisha cowboy and plan on dressing up as an Oompa Loompa. I pray Willy Wonka will not be offended. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • EditorialsMore>>

  • Opinion

    Editorial: Stop messing with Halloween

    Editorial: Stop messing with Halloween

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:06:36 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Remember when Halloween used to be a time when everyone dressed up and had fun. 

    More >>

    Remember when Halloween used to be a time when everyone dressed up and had fun. 

    More >>

  • opinion

    Editorial: Jobs, jobs, jobs!

    Editorial: Jobs, jobs, jobs!

    Thursday, October 26 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-10-26 22:34:06 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week that the state is currently experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever. 

    More >>

    Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week that the state is currently experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever. 

    More >>

  • opinion

    Editorial: Outcry against killing

    Editorial: Outcry against killing

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:10 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:10:35 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    I am at a loss for words.

    More >>

    I am at a loss for words.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly