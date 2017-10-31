Editorial: Stop messing with Halloween

Remember when Halloween used to be a time when everyone dressed up and had fun. It seems some universities across this great country are attempting to put a stop to this.

The Daily Mail reports that the University of Colorado in Boulder tells students they shouldn't dress up as geishas, cowboys or American Indians. They should also avoid crude stereotypes such as white trash and ghetto themes and any costume with a sombrero. I guess me and my buddies will not be able to go as the Three Amigos this year!

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that at Ohio State University, a student group’s annual Halloween poster campaign called "We’re a Culture, Not a Costume" reminds students of the real offense their costumes could cause. I am not making this up.

Fox News reported that University spokesman Bronson Hilliard said: "When you dress up as a cowboy, and you have your sheriff badge on and a big cowboy hat, that's not a representation of a cowboy, that's not a representation of people who work on a ranch, that's not a representation of people who live in the West, that's kind of a crude stereotype." Are you kidding me?

Most people dress up to have fun. One should never dress up to intentionally offend someone, but give me a break. After reading this I now have to scrap my plans of being a geisha cowboy and plan on dressing up as an Oompa Loompa. I pray Willy Wonka will not be offended.

