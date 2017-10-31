Assistant AG says more cases possible after recent credit repair company violation

A Montgomery credit repair company is now prohibited from doing business in the state after being accused of violating the law. According to the Alabama Attorney General's Office, Scott's Credit Repair has been permanently closed for deceptive and illegal practices.

Several dozen consumer complaints helped the Attorney General's Office build a case against the business.

"I anticipate we may see more in light of our recent action," said Michael Dean, Assistant Attorney General in Consumer Interest Division of the Attorney General’s Office.

Scott's Credit Repair is accused of various violations of the Alabama Deceptive Practices Act including engaging in false statements to consumers and credit bureaus, deceptive advertising, and defrauding customers by charging for services before the work was completed.

"In all likelihood if you have already paid them it is very hard to get the money back," said Dean.

Dean said if a credit repair company's claims sounds too good to be true they probably are.

"Look out for companies that make absolute promises. Like, 'We can remove every negative item you have,' or 'We can restore your credit forever or a 100 percent money back guarantee.' Any promise that is absolute like that is a sign of a scam," Dean said.

Going through a company to repair credit isn't your only option. You can do it on your own at little or no cost. Click here for Federal Trade Commission tips to repair your credit on your own.

Keep in mind though, when negative information in your report is accurate, only time can make it go away.

"Sometimes it is as simple as paying your bills and catching up on things you owe, especially revolving debt. That is a big one for people," said Dean. "If they work on paying that off and lowering the amount of revolving debt they have, that will improve credit scores."



If you suspect you have been defrauded by a credit repair company here in Alabama you can file a complaint with the AG's Consumer Interest Division.



You can file online or call the Consumer Hotline: 1-800-392-5658 or 334-242-7335.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.