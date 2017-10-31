ASU now playing Edward Waters in Turkey Day Classic

The College Football Playoff selection committee released their initial rankings Tuesday evening and the Alabama Crimson Tide are currently ranked in the Number 2 spot behind the Number 1 Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
Nick Saban should be getting a gift on his birthday Tuesday, in the form of the College Football Playoff committee having Alabama ranked #1 in the first poll of the season. But Saban could care less about the poll.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson and three other men have been indicted on charges stemming from a spring break fight, the Beaumont Enterprise reported Monday.More >>
The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick at either 2:30pm CT (CBS) or 6:00pm CT (ESPN) at Davis Wade Stadium.More >>
More big news out of the weekly Gus Malzahn Auburn press conference.More >>
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday morning that tailback Kamryn Pettway will miss an extended period of time after suffering a fractured scapula vs. Arkansas.More >>
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl says he doesn't "know with absolute certainty" which two players were named in a federal complaint against associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
A former Auburn assistant track and field coach has filed a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and assault by a colleague.More >>
There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.More >>
Troy head coach Neal Brown said Idaho is playing its best football all year.More >>
Faulkner is trying to finish the season strong by winning its last three games of the season, and the team is on the right track after winning the first game 49-35 over Warner.More >>
After being the opponent for two previous Homecoming games the Troy Trojans finally got their shot at playing homecoming host this season and didn't disappoint. While the rain pushed some fans to cover, the Trojans exposed the Eagles of Georgia Southern in the 38-16 victory Saturday.More >>
The Eagles of Faulkner are flying back home with victory after an impressive performance in which they put up 49 points against Warner University in Saturday's 49-35 win.More >>
Alabama State still has some work to do to even the all-time series with Alabama A&M, but the Hornets took a step on Saturday.More >>
Think about where you were 11 years ago. Remember what the world was like? Remember how young you were? Remember your daily routine? That’s how long it’s been since Tennessee beat Alabama.More >>
