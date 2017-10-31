ASU now playing Edward Waters in Turkey Day Classic

There has been a scheduling change regarding the 94th annual Turkey Day Classic. Alabama State will now face off against Edward Waters the university announced Tuesday.

Originally, the Hornets were slated to play Cheyney, but according to the ASU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, they pulled out of the game due to financial reasons.

The longest HBCU classic will now see a new match-up and will bring two teams together that haven't played since 2009.

"We are excited to make this announcement regarding the Hornets' new opponent for the 2017 Turkey Day Classic," said President Quinton T. Ross, Jr. "Thanks to the diligent efforts of Interim Athletics Director Jennifer Williams and her staff, the University was able to secure the agreement with Edward Waters. We are looking forward to having a great Classic week of events and a great game on Turkey Day."

In that 2009 meeting, the only meeting between the two schools, the Hornets coasted to an easy 38-6 win. The 2017 edition of the Turkey Day Classic will kick off at 2 p.m.

